Expectation of choosing preferred candidate without obstruction

The BNP has taken an institutional decision to monitor the election, which may create a new type of strategic risk. Such a move could generate overlap and influence in the roles of neutral observers, the media, and the Election Commission.

When a political party attempts to establish its own sphere of influence through monitoring, it may hinder spontaneous participation by ordinary voters and undermine the environment for impartial observation.

Meanwhile, Jamaat has been attempting in some instances to exploit religious sentiment to mislead voters for political gain. Although there were initial signs of healthy competition during the early phase of campaigning, both sides are increasingly appearing captive to unhealthy power politics.

A major controversy surrounding this election—both domestically and internationally—is the formal non-participation of the Awami League, whose activities remain banned. Yet the party remains present in two ways. First, despite declaring non-participation, it is seeking to destabilise the electoral environment under the pretext of resistance. Second, its grassroots activists and supporters are participating in the election and, in many cases, are expected to vote.