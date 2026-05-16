Brazil backs Bangladesh's UNGA bid, BRICS aspirations

Brazil Friday formally backed Bangladesh's bid for the presidency of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and assured support for Dhaka's aspiration to join BRICS, marking a major strategic breakthrough in bilateral ties.

The development came during a high-level meeting between Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir and Celso Amorim, chief adviser to the Brazilian President at Pal cio do Planalto in Bras¡lia, according to a message received here.

During the meeting, both sides pledged to elevate Bangladesh-Brazil relations into a multidimensional strategic partnership anchored in stronger political engagement, economic cooperation, multilateral coordination and Global South solidarity.

At the outset, Amorim conveyed President Lula's greetings and congratulations to the leadership and people of Bangladesh, describing Bangladesh as an emerging and influential voice of the Global South with an increasingly important international role.