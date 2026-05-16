Brazil backs Bangladesh's UNGA bid, BRICS aspirations
Brazil Friday formally backed Bangladesh's bid for the presidency of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly and assured support for Dhaka's aspiration to join BRICS, marking a major strategic breakthrough in bilateral ties.
The development came during a high-level meeting between Prime Minister's Foreign Affairs Adviser Humayun Kabir and Celso Amorim, chief adviser to the Brazilian President at Pal cio do Planalto in Bras¡lia, according to a message received here.
During the meeting, both sides pledged to elevate Bangladesh-Brazil relations into a multidimensional strategic partnership anchored in stronger political engagement, economic cooperation, multilateral coordination and Global South solidarity.
At the outset, Amorim conveyed President Lula's greetings and congratulations to the leadership and people of Bangladesh, describing Bangladesh as an emerging and influential voice of the Global South with an increasingly important international role.
Recalling the 53-year diplomatic relationship between the two nations, Kabir noted that Brazil was the first South American country to recognize Bangladesh following its independence, saying the relationship has now entered a new strategic phase.
One of the key outcomes of the meeting was Brazil's proposal to establish a "Tˆte-…-Tˆte Strategic Forum" - an institutional platform for regular one-on-one meetings at the adviser level aimed at deepening direct political dialogue and strategic coordination between the two countries.
Kabir welcomed the initiative, saying the mechanism would strengthen mutual trust, strategic understanding and long-term policy coordination.
In a major diplomatic gesture, Amorim conveyed President Lula's formal decision to support Bangladesh's candidacy in the June 2 election in New York for the presidency of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, where Bangladesh is contesting against Cyprus.
Amorim said Brazil's support reflects confidence in Bangladesh's constructive global role, commitment to inclusive multilateralism and leadership in advancing the interests of the Global South.
Expressing gratitude, Kabir said Bangladesh's campaign is guided by the vision, "Restoring Trust, Managing Transformation: A United Nations That Delivers for All," adding that the world urgently needs a more inclusive, effective and justice-based United Nations.
The two sides also reviewed bilateral trade and economic cooperation, expressing satisfaction that trade between the two countries has approached US$4 billion, though both agreed that the existing volume remains below potential.
Kabir said the economies of Bangladesh and Brazil are highly complementary, noting that Bangladesh imports cotton, soybeans, sugar and industrial raw materials from Brazil while significant opportunities exist for increasing exports of ready-made garments, pharmaceuticals, jute goods and ceramics.
He stressed the need for direct shipping connectivity, stronger business linkages, increased investment flows and reduced intermediary dependence.
The leaders also discussed the next Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) to be held after Brazil's general elections later this year, where agreements in agriculture, technology, healthcare, education, sports, investment, energy and innovation are expected to be finalized.
During discussions on regional diplomacy, Kabir said Bangladesh's foreign policy would be guided by "equality, dignity, mutual respect and balanced engagement," reaffirming Dhaka's commitment to regional peace, stability and shared prosperity.
He also reiterated the government's commitment to revitalizing the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to promote regional cooperation and integrated development in South Asia.
On global geopolitics, Kabir said Bangladesh would remain firm in safeguarding its sovereign decision-making independence and national interests while continuing strategic cooperation with China in infrastructure and connectivity and maintaining historic ties with Russia in energy, nuclear technology and multilateral diplomacy.
Amorim agreed that Bangladesh and Brazil, as influential Global South voices, can play a vital role in shaping a fair, multipolar and inclusive international order based on justice, morality and sovereign equality.
Kabir also raised Bangladesh's aspiration to join BRICS, seeking Brazil's support. In response, Amorim assured that he would personally discuss the matter with President Lula and make every possible effort to support Bangladesh's inclusion.
The meeting also discussed Bangladesh's membership in the New Development Bank, with Bangladesh requesting establishment of an NDB branch in Dhaka to accelerate development cooperation and project implementation.
Kabir said 10 legal instruments have already been signed between the two countries, while 16 more agreements are ready for signing, covering technology cooperation, agriculture, education and innovation.
The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening strategic engagement and shaping what diplomatic observers described as a "strategic reset" in Bangladesh-Brazil relations amid evolving global geopolitical realities.