Chief adviser off to Tokyo on 4-day official tour

Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus left Dhaka for Tokyo in the early hours of Wednesday on a four-day official visit to Japan to attend the 30th Nikkei Forum and hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to boost bilateral cooperation.

A Cathay Pacific flight carrying the chief adviser and his entourage departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here at about 2:10 am (28 May), chief adviser’s deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said.

According to the itinerary, revealed by the acting foreign secretary, Muhammad Yunus is expected to reach Narita International Airport at 2:30 pm local time, where he will be received with state honours by Japan’s chief of protocol, senior Japanese officials, and Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan.