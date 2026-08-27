Court files stolen, fake judgments produced at a computer shop
First, the case file of an arms case was stolen from the courtroom of Dhaka’s Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court. Later, the file of a drug case was stolen from the Metropolitan Magistrate-8 Court in Dhaka in the same manner.
Investigating the two thefts, police found that the same person was behind them, Anwarul Haque alias Russell, who identified himself as a lawyer’s assistant. After his arrest, questioning revealed information about the production of forged documents in the lower court complex.
Police have already recovered copies of fake acquittal judgments and orders in several cases from a computer-composing shop in the court area. Investigators suspect that court files were stolen and used as templates to produce forged documents and fake copies of judgments.
Besides Anwarul, police have arrested his alleged accomplice, computer operator Ahsan Habib, in connection with the theft of the files from the courtroom. They have also arrested Jamila Akter alias Arpa, wife of Tanvir Ahmed Tanoy alias Rabbi, an accused in the arms case whose file was stolen. Police are investigating to identify the remaining members of the group and recover the fake seals used in the forgery.
A Tk 90,000 deal to secure acquittal
According to court and police sources, Tanvir Ahmed Tanoy alias Rabbi, an accused in an arms case filed with Khilgaon police station, has been on the run for four to five years. He is currently in Saudi Arabia. Tanvir’s maternal uncle, Rabiul Haque, is an accused in a drug case filed with Bhatara police station. He is also absconding.
Police sources said Anwarul Haque approached Tanvir’s wife, Jamila Akter alias Arpa, promising to secure the complete acquittal of the two absconding accused. Anwarul had become acquainted with Jamila through his visits to court in connection with another case.
Identifying himself as a lawyer’s assistant, Anwarul offered to arrange for the two cases to be dismissed and agreed to do so for Tk 90,000. He went to Jamila’s mother’s house a and collected the money from there.
Original case file stolen from courtroom
According to sources, after receiving the money, Anwarul initially gave Jamila a fake acquittal document. But when the court sent another summons requiring the accused to appear several days later, Jamila became suspicious and asked Anwarul about it.
To cover up the forgery and prove that the case had actually been dismissed, Anwarul then planned to steal the original case file from the court.
According to the plan, Anwarul entered the courtroom of Dhaka’s Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court at around 2:20pm on 2 July. Identifying himself as a lawyer’s assistant, he asked to see the file of the arms case filed with Khilgaon police station.
Court orderly Nazmul Hasan gave him the file and went to the judge’s chambers after being summoned by the judge. When Nazmul returned five minutes later, he found that Anwarul had disappeared, and so had the case file.
That same day, the court’s bench assistant Khairul Alam filed a case with Kotwali police over the theft.
Khairul Alam told Prothom Alo, “As the accused in the arms case was absconding, we had sent him a summons. He did not appear and the case was still ongoing. We did not know Anwarul beforehand; we only knew that he was a lawyer’s assistant.”
Drug case file stolen
After the first theft, Anwarul went to the Metropolitan Magistrate-8 Court in Dhaka on 3 August and similarly asked to see the drug case file against Rabiul Haque. He then stole that file as well.
Court office assistant Suman Talukdar filed another case with Kotwali police over the incident.
While investigating both cases, Kotwali police analysed CCTV footage from the court premises and identified Anwarul Haque alias Russell as the person who stole the files. Police arrested him from the Ekta Housing area of Shyampur at around 5:30am on 21 August.
Police learned during the investigation that Anwarul had worked as an office assistant at the chamber of lawyer Abdus Sattar.
Sattar told Prothom Alo, “Anwarul’s job was to bring tea and maintain files. After working at my chamber for about two and a half years, he suddenly stopped coming to work on 16 March this year.”
He added, “Before leaving my chamber, Anwarul photographed the phone numbers of all my clients. Later, he started calling them and defrauding them by promising to secure acquittals and bail. He also took Tk 2,000 from another client of mine, promising to arrange bail.”
Fake judgment copies found on computer
After Anwarul’s arrest, police arrested computer operator Ahsan Habib at the lower court complex based on information provided by him.
From a folder on Habib’s computer, police recovered at least 10 copies of fake judgments and orders in various cases, including fake copies of the acquittal judgments in the two cases that Anwarul had given to Jamila.
Investigation officer SI Debashish Howladar told Prothom Alo that police were investigating how the court documents came into Habib’s computer and what role he played in the thefts. However, the fake seals used in the forgery have yet to be recovered.
Jamila’s confession
After their arrest, police took Jamila and Anwarul into five-day remand on 21 August with a court order. On Monday, Jamila gave a confessional statement before Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Albiruni Mir. She was subsequently sent to jail. Anwarul and computer operator Ahsan Habib remain in remand.
Jamila’s lawyer Alamgir Hossain told Prothom Alo, “Jamila knew nothing about the theft of the court file. The man [Anwarul] introduced himself as a lawyer’s assistant and entered into an agreement with her, promising to secure an acquittal. Later, he stole the original case file from the court and told Jamila, ‘This is your husband’s acquittal document. Keep it safe.’ Jamila kept it at home in good faith. If she had known it was a stolen document, she would never have kept it in her home.”
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court Public Prosecutor (PP) Omar Faruq Faruqi told Prothom Alo, “Stealing case files from a courtroom and producing fake judgments are extremely serious offences. This forgery ring should face severe punishment. If any lawyer is found to be involved, strict action will be taken against them, including cancellation of their Bar Council membership.”