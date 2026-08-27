Court files stolen, fake judgments produced at a computer shop

First, the case file of an arms case was stolen from the courtroom of Dhaka’s Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court. Later, the file of a drug case was stolen from the Metropolitan Magistrate-8 Court in Dhaka in the same manner.

Investigating the two thefts, police found that the same person was behind them, Anwarul Haque alias Russell, who identified himself as a lawyer’s assistant. After his arrest, questioning revealed information about the production of forged documents in the lower court complex.

Police have already recovered copies of fake acquittal judgments and orders in several cases from a computer-composing shop in the court area. Investigators suspect that court files were stolen and used as templates to produce forged documents and fake copies of judgments.

Besides Anwarul, police have arrested his alleged accomplice, computer operator Ahsan Habib, in connection with the theft of the files from the courtroom. They have also arrested Jamila Akter alias Arpa, wife of Tanvir Ahmed Tanoy alias Rabbi, an accused in the arms case whose file was stolen. Police are investigating to identify the remaining members of the group and recover the fake seals used in the forgery.