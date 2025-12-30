Khaleda Zia’s death: RMG factories will remain closed Wednesday

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have announced a general holiday at garment factories tomorrow, Wednesday, following the death of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

As a result, all garment factories across the country will remain closed tomorrow.

The decision was announced in separate press releases issued by BGMEA and BKMEA on Tuesday afternoon.