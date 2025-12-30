Khaleda Zia’s death: RMG factories will remain closed Wednesday
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) have announced a general holiday at garment factories tomorrow, Wednesday, following the death of BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.
As a result, all garment factories across the country will remain closed tomorrow.
The decision was announced in separate press releases issued by BGMEA and BKMEA on Tuesday afternoon.
Expressing condolences over Khaleda Zia’s death, BGMEA said the three-time former prime minister and BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia passed away early this morning. The government has declared three days of state mourning and a one-day general holiday in this regard.
BGMEA said it agrees with the government’s decision and, accordingly, has declared a one-day general holiday tomorrow at all garment factories under its membership.
In a separate statement, BKMEA said that, in honour of the country’s three-time former prime minister, a one-day holiday has been declared on Wednesday, 31 December, at all knitwear factories under its membership.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Bank has also expressed condolences over Khaleda Zia’s death. In a press release, the central bank said all scheduled banks operating in Bangladesh will remain closed tomorrow, Wednesday.
Bangladesh Bank added that Wednesday, 31 December, will be observed as a bank holiday. However, banks may keep relevant branches or departments open at their own discretion for annual or half-yearly account closing for 2025.