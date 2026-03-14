Migrant workers from Middle East allowed to renew visas
Tensions have been rising in the Middle East following attacks and counter attacks between the United States–Israel alliance and Iran.
As a result, international flights have become irregular. Many expatriate workers who came home on vacation have therefore been stranded in Bangladesh.
Some are seeing their visas expire, while others are close to the expiry date.
However, the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment has said that they will now be able to apply for visa renewals.
In a public notice issued by the ministry, it said that workers who returned to Bangladesh from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain can contact their employers or sponsors (kafeel) to renew their visas. They will also be able to submit applications online.
The notice further said that the governments of Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have already extended visa validity by one month for those whose visas have expired or are about to expire.
In the context of the Iran–Israel conflict, workers currently on leave in Bangladesh have been unable to travel back to the respective countries to renew their visas if their visas have already expired or are about to expire.
For this reason, alternative arrangements have been made to facilitate visa renewal.