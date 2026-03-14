Migrant workers from Middle East allowed to renew visas

Tensions have been rising in the Middle East following attacks and counter attacks between the United States–Israel alliance and Iran.

As a result, international flights have become irregular. Many expatriate workers who came home on vacation have therefore been stranded in Bangladesh.

Some are seeing their visas expire, while others are close to the expiry date.

However, the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment has said that they will now be able to apply for visa renewals.

In a public notice issued by the ministry, it said that workers who returned to Bangladesh from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain can contact their employers or sponsors (kafeel) to renew their visas. They will also be able to submit applications online.