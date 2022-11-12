Dengue claims six more lives, death toll rises to 199

With six more deaths reported in 24 hours till Saturday morning, this year’s fatalities from Dengue climbed to 199, reports UNB.

During this period, 918 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of those six patients, who died in the last 24 hours, three were from Dhaka and one was from Chattogram, taking the death toll in these two divisions to 121 and 50, respectively.