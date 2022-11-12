Dengue claims six more lives, death toll rises to 199

Of the new patients, 530 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 388 outside it, according to the DGHS.
A total of 3,275 dengue patients, including 2,024 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
The directorate has recorded 47,670 dengue cases and 44,196 recoveries so far this year.
This year’s fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease reached 182 on Tuesday, exceeding all previous records in Bangladesh.
Earlier the country recorded the highest 179 deaths from Dengue in a year in 2019.