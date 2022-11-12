Bangladesh

Dengue claims six more lives, death toll rises to 199

Prothom Alo English Desk
With six more deaths reported in 24 hours till Saturday morning, this year’s fatalities from Dengue climbed to 199, reports UNB.

During this period, 918 patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of those six patients, who died in the last 24 hours, three were from Dhaka and one was from Chattogram, taking the death toll in these two divisions to 121 and 50, respectively.

Of the new patients, 530 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 388 outside it, according to the DGHS.

A total of 3,275 dengue patients, including 2,024 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

The directorate has recorded 47,670 dengue cases and 44,196 recoveries so far this year.

This year’s fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease reached 182 on Tuesday, exceeding all previous records in Bangladesh.

Earlier the country recorded the highest 179 deaths from Dengue in a year in 2019.

