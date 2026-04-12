Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury released on bail from Kashimpur jail
Former Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has been released on bail from Kashimpur Central Women’s Prison in Gazipur. She was released from the prison at around 6:30 PM on Sunday evening.
Kashimpur Central Women’s Prison Jail Superintendent Kawalin Nahar confirmed Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury’s release to Prothom Alo.
Earlier today, Sunday, a court granted bail to Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in a case filed at Lalbagh police station in the capital, accusing her of violence, vandalism, and attempted murder during the mass uprising. Following a petition by the defence, her bail was approved by the court of Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md. Zakir Hossain.
Last Tuesday, in the same case, the court had rejected the remand application for Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and ordered that she be sent to jail.
Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury was arrested early Tuesday morning from a residence in Dhanmondi by the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).
Kashimpur Central Women’s Prison Jail Superintendent Kawalin Nahar told Prothom Alo that once the bail documents for Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury reached the prison, they were verified, after which she was released.