MPs receive Tk 70,000 monthly transport allowance so car demand raises questions

Members of the National Parliament receive a monthly transport allowance of Tk 70,000. Despite this, young member of parliament Abul Hasnat (Hasnat Abdullah) has called for the provision of vehicles for MPs.

Offering a degree of support, Leader of the Opposition Shafiqur Rahman stated in parliament that one should often say “yes” to the requests of the younger members.

Following Hasnat Abdullah’s demand for vehicles during Tuesday’s parliamentary session, and the support expressed by Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqul Rahman, the issue has sparked widespread discussion and criticism.

Many have questioned why MPs would seek such benefits despite already receiving a substantial transport allowance.