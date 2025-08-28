Further changes to come in the integrated draft of the July Charter

After the interim government assumed responsibility, it initiated reform efforts in various sectors. In the first phase, the Consensus Commission held discussions with parties on reform proposals from six reform commissions—Constitution, Electoral System, Public Administration, Anti-Corruption Commission, Police, and Judiciary. Between February and July, two rounds of talks produced consensus on 84 reform proposals, which now form the basis of the July National Charter.

While there is consensus on the areas of reform, disagreements remain over the Charter’s commitments and methods of implementation. These differences have stalled progress.

On 29 July, the Commission circulated a preliminary draft of the Charter to 30 political parties. Following their feedback, a “integrated draft” was prepared and distributed to the parties on 16 August. So far, 29 parties have submitted opinions on the draft.

The integrated draft has three sections: the background of the Charter, the 84 reform proposals, and an eight-point commitment framework for implementation. Several parties, including the BNP, have objected to aspects of the commitment framework.

In particular, they oppose proposals to place the Charter above the Constitution and to prohibit legal challenges to the Charter in court. BNP deems these provisions unreasonable, while Jamaat-e-Islami argues they are necessary.

Parties are also divided on the method of implementation. BNP maintains that legal reforms can be enacted through ordinances of the interim government, while constitutional amendments should be carried out by the next parliament.