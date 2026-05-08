Body of Bangladeshi student Bristy, brutally murdered in the US, on its way to Dhaka

The body of Bangladeshi student Nahida Sultana Bristy, who was brutally murdered in the US state of Florida, was sent to Bangladesh yesterday Thursday (7 May), local time.

The information was shared by Golam Mortoza, press minister at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC, in a post on his verified Facebook page.

According to the post, an Emirates flight (EK 0220) carrying Bristy’s body departed Orlando International Airport in Florida for Dhaka at 8:50 pm. A representative from the Bangladesh Consulate in Miami, Florida, was present at the airport at the time.