Body of Bangladeshi student Bristy, brutally murdered in the US, on its way to Dhaka
The body of Bangladeshi student Nahida Sultana Bristy, who was brutally murdered in the US state of Florida, was sent to Bangladesh yesterday Thursday (7 May), local time.
The information was shared by Golam Mortoza, press minister at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC, in a post on his verified Facebook page.
According to the post, an Emirates flight (EK 0220) carrying Bristy’s body departed Orlando International Airport in Florida for Dhaka at 8:50 pm. A representative from the Bangladesh Consulate in Miami, Florida, was present at the airport at the time.
Golam Mortoza said in the post that the flight would transit through Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where the body would be transferred to another flight. The second flight (EK 0582) is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka with Bristy’s body tomorrow, Saturday (9 May), at 8:40 am.
Bristy, 27, was a PhD student at the University of South Florida. Another Bangladeshi PhD student at the same university, Zamil Ahamed Limon, 27, was also the victim of a brutal killing. His body arrived in Dhaka on 4 May.
Bristy was pursuing a PhD in chemical engineering, while Limon was studying geography, environmental science and policy. The University of South Florida authorities have decided to award posthumous doctoral degrees to both students.
Limon and Bristy went missing on 16 April. A friend later alerted the university authorities about the matter. Police subsequently confirmed that both had been brutally murdered. Police have arrested Limon’s roommate, US citizen Hisham Abugharbieh, on charge of involvement in the killings.