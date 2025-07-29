Fascist powers could create anarchy from 29 July to 8 Aug: SB report

Fascist powers could create anarchy across the country by running campaigns online and offline during the time of celebration of the first anniversary of the July mass uprising, a report of the police’s Special Branch (SB) on Monday apprehended.

The SB sent the report to all units of the police and directed them to maintain law and order and safeguard public and private property during the commemoration of the historic July Uprising, a SB source told Prothom Alo.