Fascist powers could create anarchy from 29 July to 8 Aug: SB report
Fascist powers could create anarchy across the country by running campaigns online and offline during the time of celebration of the first anniversary of the July mass uprising, a report of the police’s Special Branch (SB) on Monday apprehended.
The SB sent the report to all units of the police and directed them to maintain law and order and safeguard public and private property during the commemoration of the historic July Uprising, a SB source told Prothom Alo.
According to the official report, from 1 July onwards, the government, various political parties, and anti-fascist social organisations have been observing the anniversary with a range of programmes. The period from 29 July to 8 August has been marked as particularly sensitive, as heightened political activity is expected.
The report warns that, during this period, exiled fascist elements may attempt to incite unrest nationwide—both online and offline—through disinformation campaigns, disruptions to anti-fascist programmes, and other activities aimed at destabilising law and order.
To counter the potential threats, the SB has instructed the police to: conduct special raids from 29 July to 8 August; stop and search suspicious individuals, motorcycles, microbuses, and other vehicles during this period; ensure stringent security around bus terminals, launch docks, railway stations, and airports; execute outstanding arrest warrants; intensify mobile patrols; boost cyber patrols to counter online rumours and disinformation; and, expand intelligence operations.
The SB has further instructed the police to immediately notify them of any anticipated untoward incidents.