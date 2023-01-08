US gives importance to its partnership with Bangladesh: Biden

Biden said this in a written statement while accepting the credentials of newly-appointed Bangladesh ambassador to the US, Muhammad Imran, at the White House in Washington DC recently.
While presenting the credentials to the US president, ambassador Imran conveyed the greetings of President Md. Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to the US president.
This were stated in a notification published by the Bangladesh embassy in Washington DC.
Welcoming the new Bangladesh envoy in the US, Biden said his administration looks forward to working with the ambassador to expand bilateral relations between the two countries.
The US president in the letter to the ambassador said, “My administration looks forward to working with you to deepen our relations as we address the opportunities and challenges ahead. It is a pleasure to welcome you to Washington.”
He also said Bangladesh has emerged as an important partner on international trade and investment, climate change, humanitarian issues, refugees, United Nations Peacekeeping, and counterterrorism, maritime and other security issues, Biden said in a letter to the ambassador.
The US president said Bangladesh has expanded its largely agrarian-based economy to a regional economic power poised to become a major participant in global supply chains.
“I hope our nations will continue to work on democratic governance, climate change, refugees, and maritime security. We are invested in your success and support the ability of all Bangladeshis to freely participate in and contribute to their country’s development,” he said.
Appreciating Bangladesh’s generosity in hosting nearly one million Rohingyas, the US president said that they would continue to support Bangladesh in assisting these refugees and their host communities, and protecting their rights.
The United States is committed to finding sustainable and durable solutions to this humanitarian crisis, he said.
On the Covid-19 pandemic, the US president mentioned that the United States is proud to partner with Bangladesh to address the global pandemic under the Covid-19 Global Action Plan.
“We are committed to expanding our growing partnership in the months and years ahead,” he remarked.
This was for the first time after the coronavirus pandemic, the US president in White House received in-person the credentials of the newly-appointed envoys.
After returning from the White House, ambassador Imran paid rich tributes to Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a floral wreath before the bust of Bangabandhu at Bangladesh Embassy.