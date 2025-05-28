Tarique Rahman, Zubaida Rahman acquitted in ACC case

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife, Zubaida Rahman, have been acquitted in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over alleged accumulation of wealth beyond known sources of income.

The bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman handed down the verdict on Wednesday, granting Zubaida Rahman's appeal against her conviction in the case. The hearing on Zubaida Rahman's appeal concluded on 26 May, with the court setting 28 May for the verdict.

Senior lawyers SM Shahjahan, Kaiser Kamal, and Zakir Hossain Bhuiyan represented the petitioner in court, while Asif Hasan appeared on behalf of the ACC.