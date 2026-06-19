Police officer Saklain forced into retirement over relationship with Pori Moni
Golam Saklain, former Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police and currently Additional Superintendent of Police at the Jhenaidah In-Service Training Centre, has been compulsorily retired from service.
The information was disclosed in a notification issued today, Thursday, by the Discipline-2 Wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs. The notification was signed by Senior Secretary Manjur Morshed Chowdhury on behalf of the President.
On 14 June 2021, actress Pori Moni filed a case against businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud, alleging attempted rape and attempted murder at the Dhaka Boat Club. The investigation of the case was assigned to then DMP ADC Saklain.
About two months later, on 4 August, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a raid at Pori Moni’s residence in Banani. The actress and her associate, Ashraful Islam, alias Dipu, were detained that day.
Later that night, film producer Nazrul Islam Raj and his manager Sabuj Ali were also detained from Banani. The following day, they were handed over to Banani Police Station, where multiple cases were filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act and the Pornography Control Act.
Amid widespread discussion over the raid on Pori Moni’s residence, media reports stated that the actress had spent nearly 18 hours at the official residence of then DB ADC Saklain three days before the operation.
Following the controversy, DMP transferred Saklain from the Detective Branch to the Public Order Management (POM) West Division. Five years later, the government has now decided to compulsorily retire him.
According to the notification, while serving as ADC (DB), Gulshan Division, Golam Saklain—despite being a responsible officer of the Bangladesh Police—became involved in an “ethically inappropriate close relationship” with actress Pori Moni. The relationship received widespread media coverage, which, the government said, damaged its image.
As a result, on 20 February 2023, departmental proceedings were initiated against Saklain on charges of “misconduct” under the Government Servants Discipline Rules, and he was asked to explain his actions.
On 19 March 2023, Saklain submitted his response to the allegations and requested a personal hearing. The hearing was conducted on 28 March that year.
The notification further stated that after reviewing his explanation, personal hearing, and other relevant matters, authorities concluded that the allegations, if proven, could warrant a major penalty. Consequently, an investigating officer was appointed on 30 August 2023 to examine the charges.
The investigation report was submitted on 12 December 2023. It found the allegations of misconduct against him to be substantiated. Based on that finding, Saklain was served with a second show-cause notice on 8 February 2024. He responded to the notice on 10 March 2024.
According to the notification, after reviewing his response to the second show-cause notice, the investigation report, the gravity of the offence, and other relevant considerations, the authorities determined that the misconduct charges against Saklain had been proven. A preliminary decision was therefore taken to impose the major penalty of compulsory retirement under the Government Servants Discipline Rules.
Subsequently, in accordance with the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules and the Bangladesh Public Service Commission (Consultation) Regulations, the government sought the opinion of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission regarding the proposed major penalty.
In its response, the Commission advised that a major penalty in the form of compulsory retirement could be imposed on him. Following that recommendation, president approved the decision to compulsorily retire Saklain on 17 June this year as the appointing authority.
Today’s notification stated that Golam Saklain, additional superintendent of police at the Jhenaidah In-Service Training Centre, was found guilty in a departmental case filed under Rule 3(b) of the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018, for misconduct. Considering the seriousness of the proven allegations, he has been awarded the major penalty of “compulsory retirement from service” under Rule 4(3)(b) of the same rules.