Police officer Saklain forced into retirement over relationship with Pori Moni

About two months later, on 4 August, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) conducted a raid at Pori Moni’s residence in Banani. The actress and her associate, Ashraful Islam, alias Dipu, were detained that day.

Later that night, film producer Nazrul Islam Raj and his manager Sabuj Ali were also detained from Banani. The following day, they were handed over to Banani Police Station, where multiple cases were filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act and the Pornography Control Act.

Amid widespread discussion over the raid on Pori Moni’s residence, media reports stated that the actress had spent nearly 18 hours at the official residence of then DB ADC Saklain three days before the operation.

Following the controversy, DMP transferred Saklain from the Detective Branch to the Public Order Management (POM) West Division. Five years later, the government has now decided to compulsorily retire him.

According to the notification, while serving as ADC (DB), Gulshan Division, Golam Saklain—despite being a responsible officer of the Bangladesh Police—became involved in an “ethically inappropriate close relationship” with actress Pori Moni. The relationship received widespread media coverage, which, the government said, damaged its image.