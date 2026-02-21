PM calls for protection of democracy and linguistic diversity in the spirit of Ekushey
Tarique Rahman has called for the protection of linguistic diversity, the preservation of indigenous culture and heritage, and the proper use of the Bangla language at all levels, while upholding the spirit of Ekushey.
He stated that, embracing the spirit of Ekushey and after a prolonged struggle, the country has today re-established democracy.
The prime minister made these remarks in a message issued on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day and International Mother Language Day.
In his message, Tarique Rahman extended his sincere greetings and congratulations to speakers of Bangla as well as to all linguistic communities and nations across the world.
He said, “On this day, I remember with deep respect all the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement, through whose supreme sacrifice we established the dignity of our mother tongue, Bangla.”
The prime minister stated that 21 February marks an unforgettable chapter in the life of the nation.
On this day in 1952, Abul Barkat, Abdus Salam, Rafiq Uddin Ahmed, Abdul Jabbar and many others embraced martyrdom while protesting to defend the status of Bangla as the mother tongue.
Through their sacrifice, the first step towards the liberation of the then East Bengal was laid.
He further stated that the movement to protect the dignity of the mother tongue not only secured linguistic rights but also strengthened the foundations of Bengali self-determination, democracy and cultural consciousness.
The nation followed this blood-stained path of Ekushey to achieve Bangladesh’s independence through the Liberation War.
Referring to Bangla as the principal vehicle of our identity, the prime minister added that UNESCO recognised 21 February as ‘International Mother Language Day’ in acknowledgement of the sacrifices and love shown by the Bengali people for their mother tongue.
He noted that the spirit of Ekushey now inspires movements worldwide to uphold and protect the dignity of all languages.
Highlighting that democratic values, the rights of the people and equality formed the core spirit of Ekushey, the prime minister said that the country has re-established democracy after a long struggle guided by that spirit, and the government remains committed to consolidating this progress.
He further said, “We seek to build a self-reliant, secure, humane and democratic state by upholding the aspirations of the Language Martyrs and all those who sacrificed their lives in the War of Independence in 1971, in the struggle to safeguard independence in 2024, and in all democratic movements in the country to date.”
On this occasion, Tarique Rahman called upon all concerned to work towards preserving the dignity of every language and ethnic community across the world.
He also prayed for the eternal peace of the Language Martyrs and expressed his hope for the successful implementation of all programmes undertaken to observe Martyrs’ Day and International Mother Language Day.