PM calls for protection of democracy and linguistic diversity in the spirit of Ekushey

Tarique Rahman has called for the protection of linguistic diversity, the preservation of indigenous culture and heritage, and the proper use of the Bangla language at all levels, while upholding the spirit of Ekushey.

He stated that, embracing the spirit of Ekushey and after a prolonged struggle, the country has today re-established democracy.

The prime minister made these remarks in a message issued on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day and International Mother Language Day.

In his message, Tarique Rahman extended his sincere greetings and congratulations to speakers of Bangla as well as to all linguistic communities and nations across the world.