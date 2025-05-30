Japan may suspend loan for Matarbari project over corruption allegation

Allegations of corruption in the road construction linked to the Matarbari coal-fired power plant have raised concerns that Japan may suspend its loan for the project. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has sent a letter to the Economic Relations Division (ERD) of the Bangladesh government, requesting information about the allegations.

In its letter, JICA asked the ERD to respond to seven specific questions by 4 June. The letter warned that failure to provide answers on time could result in the suspension of the loan.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has already filed a case against a former project director over corruption in the road construction project. There is a possibility that JICA may suspend the loan once the government officially informs JICA about the case.

The government of Bangladesh is constructing a deep-sea port and a 1,200-megawatt coal-based power plant in Matarbari, Cox’s Bazar, with financial assistance from Japan. The project began in 2013 with an estimated cost of around Tk 570 billion (57,000 crore), of which JICA is financing about Tk 480 billion (48,000 crore)—Japan’s largest loan assistance to Bangladesh to date.

In 2015, a project was initiated under the Roads and Highways Department (RHD) to construct a 43-kilometer road for the power plant. The cost was Tk 10.2 billion (1,025 crore), including Tk 7.9 billion (791 crore) in loans from JICA. The road construction has been completed.