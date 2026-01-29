Jhenaigati UNO Ashraful made OSD
Md Asraful Alam Rasel, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Jhenaigati, Sherpur district, has been made an officer on special duty (OSD) at the Ministry of Public Administration.
The decision was announced today in a notification, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Samiul Amin of the ministry.
According to the notification, Rasel has been transferred and put on as OSD (Senior Assistant Secretary) and will be released from his present post this afternoon. Otherwise his transfer will be treated as stand released as per order of the ministry.
The order has been issued for the sake of the public interest.