DU suspends Sadeka Halim, 2 others, forms panel to review AL-era recruitments

Dhaka University has temporarily suspended three faculty members, including Professor Sadeka Halim of the Department of Sociology, over separate allegations.

The university has also decided to relieve four other teachers of their academic and administrative responsibilities.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the university's Syndicate on 28 July, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Professor ABM Obaidul Islam, according to a press release issued on Thursday.

The press release said Professor Sadeka Halim, a former VC of Jagannath University, was temporarily suspended from her position at Dhaka University over allegations including conduct unbecoming of a teacher inside and outside the classroom, moral misconduct, and other complaints.

Based on complaints from students of different batches and the findings of an inquiry committee, Professor Md Shafiqul Islam and Professor Afroza Shelly of the Department of Nuclear Engineering were also temporarily suspended.