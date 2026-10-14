New textbooks
Description of the Declaration of Independence to change
Nearly 310 million textbooks are being printed for primary and secondary students for the next academic year. The account of the Declaration of Independence will be revised in those textbooks.
The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) is introducing changes to several subjects, including history, in the textbooks for the upcoming academic year (2027). Among these changes is the description regarding the declaration of Bangladesh’s independence.
Previously, changes were also made to this topic during the tenure of the interim government. As a result, the description of the declaration of independence in textbooks now stands in three distinct versions across the tenures of the Awami League—which was ousted during the July Mass Uprising—the interim government, and the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government.
For the upcoming academic year, approximately 310 million textbooks are being printed for students from pre-primary to class-IX, as well as for ethnic minority communities and visually impaired students. Printing is currently underway following the revisions, with a significant number of books already printed.
In the 2027 Class-VII ‘Bangladesh and Global Studies’ book, the first chapter is titled ‘Bangladesh’s Struggle for Freedom and Mass Movement’. This chapter highlights the history of Bangladesh’s struggle for liberation, culminating in the declaration of independence, the commencement of the War of Liberation, and the establishment of Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign state at the cost of the blood of three million martyrs.
Regarding the declaration of independence and the beginning of the War of Liberation, the book states, “On the midnight of 25 March 1971, the Pakistan Army cracked down on the unarmed Bengalis, unleashing a massacre. When the Rajarbagh Police Lines came under attack by Pakistani forces, news of the assault was broadcast across the country via wireless telegraph from the Police Lines base. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was arrested that very night. The people of the country found themselves bewildered and lost amidst the leadership vacuum. Against this backdrop, upon learning of the genocide perpetrated by Pakistani forces on the night of 25 March, Major Ziaur Rahman, Second-in-Command of the 8th East Bengal Regiment, revolted in Chittagong, declaring ‘We Revolt’.
“Subsequently, at 2:15 AM (26 March), he assembled all Bengali officers and soldiers of the battalion and declared war by declaring independence. Following this declaration, the War of Liberation officially commenced. When the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendra was established at Kalurghat in Chittagong, Major Ziaur Rahman declared the independence of Bangladesh at 6:30 pm on 27 March as the provisional President and Commander-in-Chief of the Liberation Army. Through his declaration, news of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation spread at home and abroad.
“Later, in another radio broadcast, he proclaimed independence on behalf of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the provisional Commander-in-Chief of the Bangladesh Liberation Army. Ziaur Rahman’s declaration of independence inspired freedom-loving Bengalis with the resolute spirit of liberty. The War of Liberation began. Ultimately, on 16 December 1971, through victory in a people’s war, 24 years of Pakistani exploitation and discrimination came to an end. At the cost of the blood of three million martyrs, Bangladesh established itself as an independent and sovereign state on the world map.”
What was written during the Interim Government
Following the fall of the Awami League in 2024, the interim government assumed responsibility and revised the textbooks and curriculum.
In the Class-VII ‘Bangladesh and Global Studies’ book prepared during that government’s tenure, the description of Bangladesh’s declaration of independence, the War of Liberation, and the attainment of victory is presented as follows, which is being taught in the current academic year.
It says, “On 25 March 1971, at midnight the Pakistan occupation military forces launched a sudden attack on the unarmed Bengalis and started a genocide. They attacked Rajarbagh Police Lines. News of the attack was telecast from the Police Lines telex message. Bangabandhu was arrested on the same night. On 26 March, Major Ziaur Rahman from the Kalurghat Radio Station of Chittagong declared the independence of Bangladesh. He then declared independence again on 27th March on behalf of Bangabandhu. The War of Liberation began. Finally, 24 years of exploitation and discrimination of Pakistanis came to an end with the victory of the people on 16th December 1971. As a result, Bangladesh emerged as an independent and sovereign country in the world in exchange of the blood of three million martyrs.”
How it was described during the Awami League Regime
During the tenure of the Awami League government, which was ousted in the July Mass Uprising, there was another version of the declaration of independence in textbooks.
The Class-VII ‘Bangladesh and Global Studies’ books for 2023 and 2024 are not available on the NCTB website. However, the description of the declaration of Bangladesh’s independence exists in the textbook from 2022 under the Awami League government.
It stated, “...On the midnight of 25 March 1971, the Pakistan Army descended upon unarmed Bengalis, unleashing a genocide. When the Rajarbagh Police Lines came under attack by Pakistani forces, news of the assault was broadcast across the country via wireless telegraph from the Police Lines base. Bangabandhu was detained that very night. Before his arrest, in the early hours of 26 March—at the midnight of 25 March—Bangabandhu declared the independence of Bangladesh. The War of Liberation began. Ultimately, on 16 December 1971, Bengalis brought an end to 24 years of Pakistani exploitation and discrimination through victory. As a result, at the cost of the blood of three million martyrs, Bangladesh established itself as an independent and sovereign state on the world map.”
Other additions and changes
In the textbooks for the upcoming academic year, historical content such as the sectors and brigade forces of the War of Liberation, biographies of the Bir Sreshthas (the highest military decorated heroes), the events of 7 November 1975, and the role of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia in the 1990 Mass Uprising are being included. Additionally, an article authored by former President Ziaur Rahman is also being featured in the textbooks.
Apart from history, new content is being incorporated into Bengali and Information and Communication Technology (ICT). A total of four new books—two each for Class-IV and Class-VI—are being introduced. The two new books for Class-IV are ‘Culture of Bangladesh’ and ‘Sports’, while the two books for Class-VI are ‘Amar Karigoric Shikkha (vocational education)’ and ‘Anandamoy Shikkha (learning with joy)’.
Children learn differing narratives
With every change in government, the narratives surrounding several historical events, including the declaration of independence, undergo alterations. As a result, children read different accounts depending on which government is in power.
However, many contend that in the age of the internet, people now have access to a vast repository of information.
Speaking about this, Liberation War historian Afsan Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that every government alters the history of the state, and will likely continue to do so in the future.
According to him, “This is because, under the guise of studying the history of the Liberation War, political discourse takes precedence over genuine historical scholarship, driven by political self-interest. That is precisely where the problem lies.”
He further said that it must be remembered that the history of the state is not everything; social history or informal history also exists. Yet, the study of that history receives little emphasis, whereas greater importance ought to be attached to the study of social history.