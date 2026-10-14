Description of the Declaration of Independence to change

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) is introducing changes to several subjects, including history, in the textbooks for the upcoming academic year (2027). Among these changes is the description regarding the declaration of Bangladesh’s independence.

Previously, changes were also made to this topic during the tenure of the interim government. As a result, the description of the declaration of independence in textbooks now stands in three distinct versions across the tenures of the Awami League—which was ousted during the July Mass Uprising—the interim government, and the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government.

For the upcoming academic year, approximately 310 million textbooks are being printed for students from pre-primary to class-IX, as well as for ethnic minority communities and visually impaired students. Printing is currently underway following the revisions, with a significant number of books already printed.

In the 2027 Class-VII ‘Bangladesh and Global Studies’ book, the first chapter is titled ‘Bangladesh’s Struggle for Freedom and Mass Movement’. This chapter highlights the history of Bangladesh’s struggle for liberation, culminating in the declaration of independence, the commencement of the War of Liberation, and the establishment of Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign state at the cost of the blood of three million martyrs.