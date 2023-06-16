Mild earthquake jolts different parts of the country

A mild earthquake struck different parts of the country, including Dhaka, on Friday. The tremor was felt at around 10:45 am, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological department.
Confirming the matter, Sanjay Biswash, an officer of the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Centre, told Prothom Alo at around 11:00 am that the quake struck at 10:46 am.
Its epicentre has been located near Golapganj of Sylhet. However, its magnitude has not been confirmed as yet, he added.
Earlier, on 5 May, an earthquake was felt in Dhaka and adjacent areas. The tremor was felt at 5:57 am. The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.3 on the Richter scale.