Metro rail: Construction from Motijheel to Kamalapur to be delayed

The construction of metro rail from Motijheel to Kamalapur is set to be delayed due to the proposal of higher costs by the contractor.

Although the extended part was supposed to be opened in June 2025, uncertainty has emerged over the opening of the 1.25 kilometer-route even next year.

Sources at the metro rail project said problems has appeared over appointing contractors without open tender.

The Indian contracting firm Larsen & Toubro has submitted a bid that is more than double the estimated cost. The interim government is not interested in proceeding with the work at such a high price. In this situation, instructions have been given to either accept proposals from alternative contractors or to invite new bids.