Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury taken from DBC office to DB headquarters

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former information adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former chairman of television channel DBC, has been taken to the Detective Branch (DB) office.

However, no details are yet available about why he was taken there.

He was taken from the DBC office in the capital’s Mohakhali area to the DB office at around 3:30pm on Wednesday.

Shafiqul Islam, additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.