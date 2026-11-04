Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury taken from DBC office to DB headquarters
Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former information adviser to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former chairman of television channel DBC, has been taken to the Detective Branch (DB) office.
However, no details are yet available about why he was taken there.
He was taken from the DBC office in the capital’s Mohakhali area to the DB office at around 3:30pm on Wednesday.
Shafiqul Islam, additional commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.
Shafiqul Islam said, “An untoward situation arose after Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury went to his office in the afternoon. On receiving the information, we brought him to the DB office to prevent any further escalation. Two other people have also been brought here. We are talking to them.”