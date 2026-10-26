PM discusses skills partnership, innovation city with JICA chief
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today discussed proposals for a Bangladesh-Japan Skills Partnership and a Technological Village and Innovation City, alongside cooperation in agricultural modernisation, agro-processing and light engineering, with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Dr Akihiko Tanaka.
The proposals came up during a courtesy meeting between Prime Minister and JICA President at Hotel Imperial here at 5:10 pm local time, said Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Shahadat Shadhin.
During the meeting, the Bangladesh side placed the proposals for the Bangladesh-Japan Skills Partnership and the establishment of a Technological Village and Innovation City, as well as expanding cooperation in agricultural modernisation, agro-processing and the light engineering sector.
At the beginning of the meeting, Tarique Rahman recalled his fruitful meeting with the JICA president in Dhaka during the latter’s visit to Bangladesh in July this year.
The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Japan’s long standing cooperation and JICA’s significant contributions to Bangladesh’s socioeconomic development.
Highlighting Japan’s important role in Bangladesh’s infrastructure development, socioeconomic progress and efforts to realise its development aspirations, the premier said, “It is essential to continue cooperation with Japan to further deepen the longstanding friendly relations between the two countries, advance Bangladesh’s development and improve people’s living standards.”
The meeting also emphasised the need to complete major ongoing development projects supported by Japan within their stipulated deadlines. The two sides also discussed expediting the approval and implementation of priority projects awaiting approval.
Tarique Rahman emphasised the need to continue concessional loan assistance and expand technical cooperation in line with Bangladesh’s current development priorities.
In view of the current global energy situation, Bangladesh also requested budgetary support, as provided last year, to meet the country’s energy needs and ensure energy security.
The JICA president reaffirmed his commitment to working together to achieve prosperity in Bangladesh.
The Prime Minister expressed hope that the initiatives would further strengthen the strategic partnership between Bangladesh and Japan and contribute to the shared prosperity of the two countries.
JICA Senior Vice-President Hara Shohei and senior officials of the agency were present at the meeting.
Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister M. Rashiduzzaman Millat, PM’s Adviser on Finance and Planning Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir , State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Anindya Islam Amit, PM’s Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology and Science and Technology Rehan Asif Asad, PM’s Special Assistant for Overseas Employment in the Asia-Pacific region Dr Md Shakirul Islam Khan, Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary M Shahriar Kader Siddiky , PM’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Rumon, were present among the Bangladesh delegation.