PM discusses skills partnership, innovation city with JICA chief

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today discussed proposals for a Bangladesh-Japan Skills Partnership and a Technological Village and Innovation City, alongside cooperation in agricultural modernisation, agro-processing and light engineering, with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Dr Akihiko Tanaka.

The proposals came up during a courtesy meeting between Prime Minister and JICA President at Hotel Imperial here at 5:10 pm local time, said Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Shahadat Shadhin.

During the meeting, the Bangladesh side placed the proposals for the Bangladesh-Japan Skills Partnership and the establishment of a Technological Village and Innovation City, as well as expanding cooperation in agricultural modernisation, agro-processing and the light engineering sector.