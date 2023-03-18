Bangladesh

2 dead, 20 injured as picnic bus overturns in Rangamati

Prothom Alo English Desk
Road accidentProthom Alo illustration

Two people have been killed and 20 others injured as a picnic bus overturned at Manikchhari area of Rangamati on Friday evening, reports UNB. 

Kotwali Police Station second officer Md Akhtar said the accident took place when the Chattogram-bound tourist bus went out of control and overturned in the Manikchhari area.

It left two of the picnic-goers dead and more than 20 others injured, he said, adding the firefighters were working to rescue the victims.

Locals said a group of brick kiln workers from Chattogram’s Bhatiari area came to Rangamati this morning. After visiting various tourist spots in Rangamati, the bus was returning to Bhatiari when its driver lost control over the steering and overturned. 

The identities of the two deceased couldn't be known immediately.

Among the injured, 4 were admitted to Rangamati sadar hospital with critical health conditions. The rest were released after providing first aid.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment