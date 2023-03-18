2 dead, 20 injured as picnic bus overturns in Rangamati

It left two of the picnic-goers dead and more than 20 others injured, he said, adding the firefighters were working to rescue the victims.
Locals said a group of brick kiln workers from Chattogram’s Bhatiari area came to Rangamati this morning. After visiting various tourist spots in Rangamati, the bus was returning to Bhatiari when its driver lost control over the steering and overturned.
The identities of the two deceased couldn't be known immediately.
Among the injured, 4 were admitted to Rangamati sadar hospital with critical health conditions. The rest were released after providing first aid.