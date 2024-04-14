Sailors of MV Abdullah freed from Somali pirates
Hijacked Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah along with 23 sailors freed from Somali pirates. KSRM Group, the owner of the ship, confirmed the matter around 3:30 am on Sunday (Bangladesh time).
The sailors were released after ransom money had been dropped from a helicopter, said a relevant source.
However, it could not be learned immediately how much the ransom was paid.
The Somali pirates hijacked the Bangladeshi ship, with 23 crew on-board, from the Indian ocean on 12 March. They then took the ship to the coast of Somalia.
Following nine days, the pirates contacted the ship's owner, the KSRM Group, for ransom. The company hinted before the Eid that their negotiations with the pirates reached the final stage.
Shahriar Jahan Rahat, deputy managing director of KSRM Group, told Prothom Alo that the ship, with all crew members, had been released, and it already started for the United Arab Emirates.