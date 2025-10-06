Army Chief's statement being distorted, misleading information being spread: ISPR

A distorted version of a recent statement by the Chief of Army Staff is being circulated on social media, spreading misleading information, which is a deliberate propaganda effort, says the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release on Monday.

According to the press release, on 30 September, a "study period" event was held to explore ways to enhance and streamline the activities of the Bangladesh Army while assisting the civil administration.

During the event, the deployment of army personnel under existing national laws and the various challenges associated with it were discussed.

The discussion highlighted several field-level aspects of maintaining law and order through the imposition of magistracy powers currently granted to the army, specifically under Sections 127–132 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which are applicable when aiding civil power.

The primary objective of the event was to ensure that army units deployed in the field are able to fully understand the applicable legal provisions through proper legal, administrative, and institutional education—so they can carry out their assigned duties with professionalism and competence.