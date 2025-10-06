Army Chief's statement being distorted, misleading information being spread: ISPR
A distorted version of a recent statement by the Chief of Army Staff is being circulated on social media, spreading misleading information, which is a deliberate propaganda effort, says the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a press release on Monday.
According to the press release, on 30 September, a "study period" event was held to explore ways to enhance and streamline the activities of the Bangladesh Army while assisting the civil administration.
During the event, the deployment of army personnel under existing national laws and the various challenges associated with it were discussed.
The discussion highlighted several field-level aspects of maintaining law and order through the imposition of magistracy powers currently granted to the army, specifically under Sections 127–132 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which are applicable when aiding civil power.
The primary objective of the event was to ensure that army units deployed in the field are able to fully understand the applicable legal provisions through proper legal, administrative, and institutional education—so they can carry out their assigned duties with professionalism and competence.
According to the press release, at one point during the event, the issue of immunity granted under Section 132 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for army personnel deployed in aid to civil power was raised. As part of the discussion, the Chief of Army Staff shed light on the immunity provided under CrPC Section 132 and its potentially conflicting position with the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973 (amended in 2024).
Under the CrPC, army personnel deployed in the field by government order disperse unlawful assemblies in accordance with the legal provisions. Therefore, ensuring legal protection for these personnel while performing their duties is essential. The Bangladesh Army has already brought this matter to the attention of the relevant government authorities.
The press release clarified that at no point in the discussion did the Army Chief mention granting immunity to anyone accused of enforced disappearances, killings, or other crimes against humanity. However, a particular group with vested interests—especially some individuals based abroad—has once again misrepresented the content of the study period and the Army Chief's remarks on social media with dishonest and malicious intent. Through such actions, they are attempting to create division between the patriotic armed forces and the public.
The press release further stated that the Bangladesh Army has always carried out its duties with professionalism and discipline, remaining committed to the Constitution, the laws of the land, and its responsibility to the people—and it will continue to do so in the future.
It also noted that the false and misleading propaganda being spread on social media by a dishonest and conspiratorial group, by distorting the Army Chief’s remarks, is entirely intentional and baseless. In light of this, the general public is respectfully urged to remain cautious and not be misled by such false and deceptive information.