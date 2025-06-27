Ukraine calls for EU sanctions on Bangladeshi entities for import of 'stolen grain'

According to documents provided to Reuters by people familiar with the matter, the Ukraine Embassy in New Delhi sent several letters to Bangladesh's foreign affairs ministry this year, asking them to reject more than 150,000 tonnes of grain allegedly stolen and shipped from Russian port of Kavkaz.

Asked about the confidential diplomatic communication, Ukraine's ambassador to India, Oleksandr Polishchuk, said Dhaka had not responded to the communication and Kyiv will now escalate the matter as its intelligence showed entities in Russia mix grain procured from occupied Ukrainian territories with Russian wheat before shipping.

"It's a crime," Polishchuk said in an interview at Ukraine's embassy in New Delhi.

"We will share our investigation with our European Union colleagues, and we will kindly ask them to take the appropriate measures."