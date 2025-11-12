Govt fails to take a strict stance on DC appointment

The interim government has failed to uphold its decision of not appointing officials who served in the past three national elections in the upcoming one.

Two officials who previously served as assistant returning officers (AROs) in earlier elections have been appointed as deputy commissioners (DCs).

In addition, two other officials have been appointed as DCs despite not having the required two years of service as upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), additional deputy commissioner (ADC), or deputy director of local government.

However, the posting policy issued by the public administration ministry in 2022 clearly states that an officer of the administration cadre must have at least two years of experience in any of these positions to qualify for appointment as a DC.

During elections, deputy commissioners (DCs) usually serve as returning officers. However, in its effort to exclude those who served in the three disputed elections held under the Awami League government, the interim administration has struggled to find qualified DCs.