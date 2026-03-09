UNOPS Bangladesh marks International Women’s Day 2026 with young leaders

Organised under the Accelerate SDG Localisation Project, the event placed adolescent girls at the centre of conversations on gender equality, leadership, and civic engagement, creating a space for dialogue between students and leaders working to advance women’s rights in Bangladesh.

The programme was honoured by the presence of Gabriel Sistiaga, ambassador of Spain to Bangladesh, who joined as Chief Guest during the school session.

Sudhir Muralidharan, country Manager of UNOPS Bangladesh and Bhutan, and Navanita Sinha, deputy representative of UN Women Bangladesh, delivered special remarks highlighting the importance of empowering young women and girls as future leaders.