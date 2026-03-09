UNOPS Bangladesh marks International Women’s Day 2026 with young leaders
UNOPS Bangladesh commemorated International Women’s Day (IWD) 2026 by hosting an inspiring event with students of Holy Cross Girls’ High School and College in Dhaka, bringing together young girls, diplomats, government representatives and development partners to reflect on the global theme “Rights, Justice, Action, For ALL Women and Girls,” reports a press release.
Organised under the Accelerate SDG Localisation Project, the event placed adolescent girls at the centre of conversations on gender equality, leadership, and civic engagement, creating a space for dialogue between students and leaders working to advance women’s rights in Bangladesh.
The programme was honoured by the presence of Gabriel Sistiaga, ambassador of Spain to Bangladesh, who joined as Chief Guest during the school session.
Sudhir Muralidharan, country Manager of UNOPS Bangladesh and Bhutan, and Navanita Sinha, deputy representative of UN Women Bangladesh, delivered special remarks highlighting the importance of empowering young women and girls as future leaders.
The session also featured a keynote presentation by Advocate Peya Jannatul, lawyer at the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, who shared insights on women’s rights, justice, and the importance of leadership and resilience among young women.
During the college session, the event was graced by Nasreen Jahan, secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, as chief guest, alongside HE Shiuneen Rasheed, high commissioner of Maldives to Bangladesh, who joined as special guest.
In his remarks, Sudhir Muralidharan, country manager of UNOPS Bangladesh and Bhutan, highlighted the importance of engaging young women in conversations around rights and leadership.
He noted that empowering girls with knowledge, confidence and opportunities is essential to building inclusive and equitable societies.
The event also included student performances, interactive discussions, and reflections from students themselves, allowing young participants to share their perspectives on rights, justice and gender equality.
Through the Accelerate SDG Localization Project, UNOPS Bangladesh works to bring the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) closer to communities by promoting locally driven action.
By engaging students and educational institutions, the initiative helps raise awareness and inspire young people to contribute to SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).
The celebration reaffirmed UNOPS Bangladesh’s commitment to supporting initiatives that empower women and girls, amplify youth voices, and advance inclusive and sustainable development across the country.