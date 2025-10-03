“We’ve entered Palestine time zone”: Shahidul Alam in video message before last ship was intercepted

Drik’s managing director and photographer Shahidul Alam has said that they are separated from the relief fleet ‘Global Sumud Flotilla’ which were heading towards Gaza.

He said this in a video message posted on Facebook today, Friday at noon.

The Israeli forces, however, intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla’s last vessel after a while Shahidul Alam posted his video message on Facebook.

In the video message sent from the Gaza-bound vessel before the ship was intercepted, Shahidul Alam said, “Today is 3 October 2025. As you can see, the sun is bright. Today we have entered the Palestine time zone. Those who went with the Sumud Flotilla went in a different way. We are going separately.”