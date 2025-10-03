“We’ve entered Palestine time zone”: Shahidul Alam in video message before last ship was intercepted
Drik’s managing director and photographer Shahidul Alam has said that they are separated from the relief fleet ‘Global Sumud Flotilla’ which were heading towards Gaza.
He said this in a video message posted on Facebook today, Friday at noon.
The Israeli forces, however, intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla’s last vessel after a while Shahidul Alam posted his video message on Facebook.
In the video message sent from the Gaza-bound vessel before the ship was intercepted, Shahidul Alam said, “Today is 3 October 2025. As you can see, the sun is bright. Today we have entered the Palestine time zone. Those who went with the Sumud Flotilla went in a different way. We are going separately.”
“This was our plan so that if anything happened to them we could move forward. We have learned that Israel has detained all their ships,” he added.
Just last night 14 physicians from Medicine Sans Frontiers (MSF) were killed. We will see what France does in this case. So far they have not done much, other than say sweet words. The time for words is over. Now is the time to fight, now is the time to act. That is what we are doing as citizens.Shahidul Alam, in a video message from Palestine-bound vessel
Saying they are moving ahead with a large vessel, Shahidul Alam said, “Ours is the largest ship. Eight smaller boats sailed with us. They sailed a little earlier than us. At this moment these nine vessels, including ours, are free. Today we have entered the Palestinian time zone. There is still distance to go. But today we will pass with these eight small boats. After that, our ship will be in front. This indicates that the wrath will fall on us. But we are absolutely determined; we will definitely go to Gaza and will bend to no obstacle.”
Shahidul Alam said they are going not to deliver aid but to break the blockade of Gaza.
He said, “It needs to be said that the boats that were part of the Sumud Flotilla had the responsibility of carrying aid. We are not going for aid. We are going with the purpose of breaking an illegal blockade.”
Shahidul Alam said, “There are many journalists and physicians on this boat. Other workers are also on board. But we are not going under the pretext of delivering aid. We are going to fight; we have the right to be in Palestine. We will protest the number of people Israel has killed and the journalists and doctors it has killed.”
Shahidul Alam further said, “Just last night 14 physicians from Medicine Sans Frontiers (MSF) were killed. We will see what France does in this case. So far they have not done much, other than say sweet words. The time for words is over. Now is the time to fight, now is the time to act. That is what we are doing as citizens.”
“What we can do, since the leaders of these countries in many cases have betrayed, as citizens we will do what we can. Your love is our inspiration,” the Bangladeshi photographer said.
Shahidul Alam said, “As can be seen, the sea was quite calm this morning. This is unexpected, because it can change at any moment. Yesterday the condition was very bad. I became a little ill. But now I am fully recovered and ready to fight.”
Writing in the video caption “We will be victorious, Palestine will be free,” he said there are 96 people on their ship. Among them 82 are media and medical professionals. In addition, there are organisers, members of the Flotilla Coordination Committee and the ship’s crew.