Two die after being gored by a buffalo at a cattle market

According to police and local sources, on Sunday a man from Akandpara village in Dewanganj upazila brought several buffaloes to the Sanandabari market for sale. After arriving there, one of the buffaloes suddenly turned aggressive. It broke loose and started running wildly through the market, attacking people. Panic spread among the crowd, causing people at the market to run in fear.

Ruhul Amin and Mujibur Rahman, along with at least six others, were injured after being gored by the buffalo. They were taken to the upazila health complex in critical condition, where Ruhul Amin died while undergoing treatment. Mujibur Rahman was later transferred to Jamalpur General Hospital, where he also died during treatment.

Confirming the deaths, Dewanganj police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Anwar Hossain said that no written complaint had yet been filed with the police station regarding the incident. He added that if a complaint is received, the matter will be investigated and legal action will be taken.