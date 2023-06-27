Bangladeshi expatriate shot dead in South Africa

Miscreants shot a Bangladeshi to death in front of his shop in Botshabelo of the Free State province in South Africa around 9:00pm on Monday Bangladesh time.
The deceased was identified as Rigan Islam, 35, son of Taju Mia, from Srinaddi village under Batoiya union of Kabirhat upazila of Noakhali.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Rigan’s younger brother Fahim Mahmud said his elder brother went to South Africa in 2009. He came back in 2021 and returned to South Africa after five months.
On Monday night, he came to his shop after purchasing goods for the shop. When he got down from his vehicle, miscreants who were waiting for him, fired shots at him. He sustained bullets at various parts of his body including his head and died on the spot.
Batoiya union parishad Jasim Uddin alias Shahin said condolence grips the area over the death of Rigan Islam and the family sought help from the government to bring back the body.