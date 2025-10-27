Narail teacher suspended following allegation of attempted rape of student
A teacher has been temporarily suspended in Narail Sadar upazila following allegations of an attempted rape of a student in the classroom.
Simultaneously, a departmental case has been initiated against him. The confirmation of this matter was provided by Jahangir Alam, the district primary education officer, on Sunday night.
Despite the case filed by the victim's family being lodged over five days ago, the police have yet to arrest the accused teacher.
The teacher in question, Tarikul Islam, is a resident of Narail Sadar Upazila and serves as the acting headmaster of a government primary school in the same area.
According to the suspension letter signed by the district education officer, Tarikul Islam was conducting private coaching sessions for students in exchange for money.
An investigation into allegations of indecent behaviour towards a fifth grade student on 15 October confirmed the claims.
Consequently, he has been temporarily suspended from government service as of 22 October under the Government Employees (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018.
Jahangir Alam, the district primary education officer, stated that Tarikul Islam has been suspended due to confirmed allegations of indecent behaviour towards a student in the school and a departmental case has also been initiated against him.
According to the case details, on the afternoon of 15 October, after school was shut, Tarikul Islam was tutoring four students in the classroom. During this time, he allegedly sent three students outside on false pretences and attempted to assault one student.
The family initially chose to remain silent due to concerns about social stigma, but subsequently filed a case at Narail Sadar Police Station on 21 October.
A family member of the victim remarked, "We have filed a case despite everything, disregarding the potential damage to our social standing. However, even after five days, the accused teacher has not been arrested."
Regarding the case, Sub-Inspector (SI) Masud Rana, the investigating officer from Narail Sadar Police Station stated, "The accused teacher Tarikul has not yet been apprehended. However, we are continuing our efforts to locate him."