Gold price reduces by Tk 1,983 per bhori

The price of gold has reduced by Tk 1,983 per bhori in the country for which good quality or hall-marked per bhori gold would now be sold at Tk 97,161, reports BSS.
The new price of gold will be made effective from tomorrow. Earlier, the previous price of per bhori gold in the local market was Tk 99,144.
Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) at a press release Monday said that the price of pure gold in the local market has been reduced.
Considering it, the standing committee on pricing and price monitoring of BAJUS in its meeting has decided to adjust the price of gold and silver.
Unlike gold, the price of silver has been kept unchanged. The price of per bhori 22 karot silver is Tk 1,715.