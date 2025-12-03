Over 156,000 Bangladeshi expats registered so far to vote

More than 156,000 expatriate Bangladeshi voters from different countries across the world have so far registered through a mobile app, ‘Postal Vote Bd’, since 19 November last to vote in the upcoming national election and the referendum to be held in a single day in early February 2026.

The election commission (EC) launched the ‘Postal Vote Bd’ app on 18 November last to bring expatriate voters living in 143 countries under the postal balloting system.

As of 12:00 pm on Wednesday, a total of 156,712 expatriates—139,107 males and 17,605 females—had registered through the app.

Among the registrants, the highest number came from Saudi Arabia (22,176), followed by the USA (18,713), Singapore (9,878), South Korea (9,421), the UK (8,973), Canada (8,915), Malaysia (8,013), Australia (7,646), Japan (6,855), the UAE (6,599), Italy (5,952), Qatar (5,478), Oman (4,838), South Africa (4,744) and Maldives (3,478).