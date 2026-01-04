LPG cylinder: New price of 12 kg set at Tk 1,306

The retail price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplied by the private sector has increased by Tk 4.42 per kilogram.

For the current month of January, the price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder has been fixed at Tk 1,306. In the previous month (December 2025), the price was Tk 1,253.

This represents an increase of Tk 53 for a 12 kg cylinder in January. In December, the price had increased by Tk 38.

The new price was announced today, Sunday at a press conference by Jalal Ahmed, chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

It was stated that the revised price would come into effect from 6:00 pm today, Sunday.

BERC determines LPG prices on a monthly basis. However, LPG is not being sold in the market at the officially fixed prices.