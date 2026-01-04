LPG cylinder: New price of 12 kg set at Tk 1,306
The retail price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplied by the private sector has increased by Tk 4.42 per kilogram.
For the current month of January, the price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder has been fixed at Tk 1,306. In the previous month (December 2025), the price was Tk 1,253.
This represents an increase of Tk 53 for a 12 kg cylinder in January. In December, the price had increased by Tk 38.
The new price was announced today, Sunday at a press conference by Jalal Ahmed, chairman of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).
It was stated that the revised price would come into effect from 6:00 pm today, Sunday.
BERC determines LPG prices on a monthly basis. However, LPG is not being sold in the market at the officially fixed prices.
The 12 kg LPG cylinder is the most commonly used for household purposes.
Over the past month, however, there has been a supply shortage of LPG and retailers have been charging between Tk 800 and Tk 1,000 more per cylinder than the official price.
Responding to journalists’ questions regarding the increased retail prices, the BERC chairman stated that traders had informed the commission that they were selling LPG to distributors at the regulated price at the production level.
He added that the directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection is conducting enforcement drives against excessive pricing at the retail level and that action would be taken if any allegations of overpricing at the production level are received.
Under the new BERC pricing structure, the VAT inclusive price of privately supplied LPG has been fixed at Tk 108.83 per kilogram, compared with Tk 104.41 per kilogram last month. This represents an increase of Tk 4.42 per kilogram for the current month.
Based on this rate, prices for LPG cylinders of various sizes will be determined accordingly, as cylinders of different capacities are available in the market.
The price of the 12.5 kg LPG cylinder supplied by state-owned companies has been kept unchanged at Tk 825.
Meanwhile, the price of LPG used as automotive fuel (autogas) has been fixed at Tk 59.80 per litre, up from Tk 57.32 per litre last month.
Since April 2021, BERC has been setting LPG prices regularly. The primary components used in the production of LPG, propane and butane, are imported from various countries.
Each month, the prices of these two components are published by the Saudi Arabian company Aramco, known as the Saudi Contract Price (CP).
Taking the Saudi CP as the base price, BERC adjusts domestic LPG prices. The commission calculates an average exchange rate for the US dollar for the entire month based on the invoice values of imported consignments submitted by importing companies.