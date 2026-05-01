4 more children die with measles-like symptoms in 24 hrs
Four children died with symptoms of measles-like illness in the country in the last 24-hour period up to 8:00 am today, Friday.
Among them, two were from Dhaka division and two from Sylhet division, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The information was disclosed in the DGHS’ updated measles-related daily report issued on Friday.
With the latest fatalities, the total number of deaths linked to measles-like symptoms has reached 231 since 15 March. Of these, 49 children were confirmed to have died from measles.
The health authority also reported that 115 children were newly infected with measles in the past 24 hours. During the same period, 1,170 children showed symptoms consistent with measles, of whom 942 were admitted to hospital.
Among those admitted, 370 children were from Dhaka division alone. In addition, 893 children with measles-like symptoms were discharged from hospitals during this period, including 364 from Dhaka division.
According to DGHS data, since 15 March, a total of 38,301 children have shown symptoms consistent with measles. Of them, 26,100 were admitted to hospital. Measles was confirmed in 5,146 of these patients. A total of 22,650 patients have been discharged after treatment.