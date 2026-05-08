Bangladesh, Pakistan sign MoU to combat drug trafficking, narcotics abuse
Bangladesh and Pakistan on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in preventing illicit drug trafficking, narcotics abuse and related money laundering activities.
The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka.
Bangladesh’s Home Affairs Adviser Salahuddin Ahmed and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi signed the instrument on behalf of their respective sides, according to a Home Ministry press release.
In the MoU both countries agreed to enhance cooperation through intelligence sharing, technical assistance and coordinated anti-narcotics operations to combat the trafficking and abuse of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors.
According to the agreement, Bangladesh and Pakistan will regularly exchange information on drug traffickers, drug trafficking organizations (DTOs), emerging smuggling routes and new concealment techniques used in narcotics trafficking.
The MoU also provides for joint intelligence-led operations, including ‘controlled delivery operations,’ to disrupt transnational drug networks.
Intelligence agencies of both countries will conduct activities based on mutual requests and coordinated cooperation.
As part of capacity-building efforts, the two sides agreed to arrange training and retraining programmes for drug control officials and exchange scientific research and expertise related to narcotics control.
The agreement further includes technical cooperation in the use of modern equipment and sniffer dogs for detecting concealed drugs.
Under the framework of the MoU, Bangladesh’s Department of Narcotics Control and Pakistan’s Anti-Narcotics Force will serve as focal points for operational coordination and regular information exchange.
Both countries also agreed to maintain strict confidentiality regarding all shared information and documents, ensuring that no information is disclosed to any third party without prior consent.
The MoU will remain valid for 10 years from the date of signing and may be extended further through mutual agreement.
Officials from both sides expressed hope that the agreement would strengthen regional cooperation against narcotics trafficking and help ensure public health and security for the citizens of both countries.