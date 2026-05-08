Bangladesh, Pakistan sign MoU to combat drug trafficking, narcotics abuse

Bangladesh and Pakistan on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in preventing illicit drug trafficking, narcotics abuse and related money laundering activities.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka.

Bangladesh’s Home Affairs Adviser Salahuddin Ahmed and Pakistan’s Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi signed the instrument on behalf of their respective sides, according to a Home Ministry press release.