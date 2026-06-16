Garment workers block road in Tejgaon, halting traffic
Workers of Nassa Garments are staging a protest after blocking the main road adjacent to Love Road in the Tejgaon Industrial Area of the capital.
The workers began their demonstration at approximately 10:15 am today, Tuesday, by taking position on the roadway. As a result, traffic movement on the affected road has come to a standstill.
According to Tejgaon Industrial area police station, the workers came onto the main road adjacent to love road to demand payment of their outstanding wages.
They then occupied the roadway and began protesting, causing traffic to stop on the affected route.
Congestion has also spread to surrounding roads. The blockade has created long queues of vehicles on both sides of the main road.
Mahbubur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Tejgaon Industrial area police station, told Prothom Alo, “Workers of Nassa Garments have blocked the road to demand payment of their outstanding wages. Approximately 100 to 150 workers are currently occupying the roadway. Police are working to bring the situation under control. Discussions with the workers are ongoing.”