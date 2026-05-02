Top criminals will be suppressed before they can re-emerge: DMP Commissioner
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Sarwar has said that top criminals will be firmly suppressed before they can raise their heads again.
He said, “There are hardly any top criminals now. Those who exist are associates of former criminals and are trying to establish themselves as new top criminals. We are keeping them under constant surveillance, and measures are being taken. There is nothing to be worried about.”
He made these remarks on Saturday afternoon while responding to journalists’ questions after inaugurating a police camp at Karwan Bazar in the capital. Additional Police Commissioner (Crime and Operations) SN Md Nazrul Islam, Additional Commissioner of DB Shafiqul Islam, and other senior officials were present at the event.
Responding to a question about extortion in the Karwan Bazar area, the DMP Commissioner said the camp has been set up to bring crime in the area down to zero. Police members will work there round the clock. At the same time, local businesspeople can file complaints either openly or anonymously, and cases will be registered at the police station. Complaints can initially be submitted at the camp, and action will be taken accordingly. The scope of the camp has been expanded, and the number of police personnel has been increased.
When asked whether a single camp could control extortion in Karwan Bazar, Md Sarwar said that although the new camp may be seen as a symbolic measure, DMP will work in a coordinated manner across the entire metropolitan area. DB, the Crime Division, CTTC, and other units will also work to control extortion.
He added, “No matter what form extortion takes, we will take action. More than 20 police personnel will be on duty at this camp around the clock to prevent extortion and drug activities. They will take necessary measures. Drives are being conducted regularly, and these operations will continue.”
Police operations against extortionists and other criminals have already begun. The DMP Commissioner expressed hope that controlling extortion would bring relief to businesses and could help reduce commodity prices.
In response to a question about police stations sometimes refusing to accept cases, causing harassment for victims, he said that it is the duty of police stations to accept cases. However, if problems arise, there are 24 zonal Assistant Commissioner (AC) offices above the police stations where cases can be filed. There are also eight DC offices of crime divisions where complaints can be lodged. If any police officer refuses to accept a case, action will be taken against them as well.
Regarding police personnel being involved in crimes, the DMP Commissioner said strict departmental action is taken against any member found guilty. This includes dismissal and departmental cases. In recent weeks, many police personnel have been arrested and sent to jail. A zero-tolerance policy is being followed in this regard. Even verbal complaints will be taken into account, with both departmental investigations and actions proceeding simultaneously.