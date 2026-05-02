Top criminals will be suppressed before they can re-emerge: DMP Commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Md Sarwar has said that top criminals will be firmly suppressed before they can raise their heads again.

He said, “There are hardly any top criminals now. Those who exist are associates of former criminals and are trying to establish themselves as new top criminals. We are keeping them under constant surveillance, and measures are being taken. There is nothing to be worried about.”

He made these remarks on Saturday afternoon while responding to journalists’ questions after inaugurating a police camp at Karwan Bazar in the capital. Additional Police Commissioner (Crime and Operations) SN Md Nazrul Islam, Additional Commissioner of DB Shafiqul Islam, and other senior officials were present at the event.

Responding to a question about extortion in the Karwan Bazar area, the DMP Commissioner said the camp has been set up to bring crime in the area down to zero. Police members will work there round the clock. At the same time, local businesspeople can file complaints either openly or anonymously, and cases will be registered at the police station. Complaints can initially be submitted at the camp, and action will be taken accordingly. The scope of the camp has been expanded, and the number of police personnel has been increased.