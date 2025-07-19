Govt doing everything lawfully in Gopalganj: Press Secretary

The government is doing everything lawfully in Gopalganj after the recent violence there, said Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam Shafiqul Alam said on Saturday.

"I will urge all journalists to visit Gopalganj and see we are doing everything lawfully," he said while speaking to journalists after attending an event titled 'The Next Wave' at the Moinamoti Auditorium of the Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development (BARD) hosted by Cumilla University.

Responding to a question, Shafiqul said those who took the law into their own hands and were involved in the violence in Gopalganj will be brought to justice.

In response to another query over elections, he said there is no uncertainty regarding the upcoming national election. "The election will be held in time as announced by the Chief Adviser. A congenial environment will be ensured for the election, alongside creating a level playing field for all. The polls will be better than any elections held in the past."

About the national consensus on reforms, Alam said political parties are sitting regularly and all are joining talks.