New Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma reaches Dhaka

The new high commissioner will present his credentials to president Md Abdul Hamid soon. Then, he will start working formally as the high commissioner.
Earlier on 29 July, the Indian foreign ministry issued a press release over the appointment of Pranay Verma to Bangladesh as new high commissioner.
He joined the Indian foreign ministry in 1994. He worked in different capacities as a diplomat in Washington, Beijing, San Francisco, Hong Kong and Kathmandu.
Pranay Verma graduated in mechanical engineering, and worked for Tata steel before joining at the foreign ministry.