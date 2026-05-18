Tonu murder: DNA test identifies blood sample of 4th male

A new development has emerged in the decade-old murder investigation of Cumilla Victory College student Sohagi Jahan Tonu, as DNA tests on evidence collected from her clothing have identified the presence of a fourth male.

Investigators from the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) said DNA analysis found samples from four males on Tonu’s clothing, including sperm samples from three men and blood traces of another unidentified individual.

Investigating officer of the case – Inspector Tariqul Islam – confirmed the latest findings on Sunday night.