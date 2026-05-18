Tonu murder: DNA test identifies blood sample of 4th male
A new development has emerged in the decade-old murder investigation of Cumilla Victory College student Sohagi Jahan Tonu, as DNA tests on evidence collected from her clothing have identified the presence of a fourth male.
Investigators from the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) said DNA analysis found samples from four males on Tonu’s clothing, including sperm samples from three men and blood traces of another unidentified individual.
Investigating officer of the case – Inspector Tariqul Islam – confirmed the latest findings on Sunday night.
The information was communicated to PBI by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) about a month ago in response to an official request, he said, adding that efforts are underway to match the DNA evidence with suspects as the high-profile probe continues.
Earlier on 21 April, 2026, the PBI arrested Hafizur Rahman, former senior warrant officer of the Bangladesh Army, from Dhaka in connection with the murder.
According to PBI sources, DNA samples collected from suspect Hafizur Rahman are being matched with evidence recovered from Tanu’s clothing. However, the DAN test results were not available as of Monday.
Tonu, a second-year student of the history department at Victoria College, went missing on 20 March, 2016, after leaving for private tuition inside Cumilla Cantonment.
Her body was later recovered from a nearby forest area, prompting her father Yar Hossain to file a murder case at Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station.
The case has since seen multiple changes of investigation agencies, moving from local police to the Detective Branch, then Criminal Investigation Department, and later to the PBI, but no breakthrough has been achieved so far.
Family members have long alleged a lack of transparency in the investigation, claiming that earlier DNA tests were conducted, but their results were never made public.
Tariqul is the sixth officer to lead the probe.