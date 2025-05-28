Chief Adviser renews pledge for polls between December and June

Taro Aso, also a former Japanese foreign minister and longtime friend of Bangladesh, who has been holding the position of the JBPFL, thanked Prof Yunus for moving Bangladesh towards political stability and emphasised the need for a general election for a smooth democratic transition.

The Chief Adviser said the interim government is working on prioritising three key areas — reforms, trials of killers and a general election.

He also said the interim government has made significant economic progress in restoring discipline in the banking sector, rebuilding the foreign exchange reserves and repaying the debts.

“The previous regime destroyed every institution of our country, forcing the young people to rise up against it. The young people invited me to fix the mess that has been created,” he said.

“Japan has given every kind of assistance that we needed in the past ten months. I want to thank Japan a lot for its support. This is, in a way, a thank you tour,” the Chief Adviser said.

Prof Yunus invited Aso to visit Bangladesh to see the changes taking place firsthand.