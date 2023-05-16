US won’t comment on ‘participatory polls’ in Bangladesh, State Dept official says

The United States is not concerned about participation of any particular party in Bangladesh’s next elections but it wants the polls to be fair and held in a congenial environment, a senior visiting State Department official has said.

“We are not making a comment on whether or not elections are participatory, more we are focused on electoral environment (in Bangladesh),” US deputy assistant secretary Afreen Akhter told BSS diplomatic correspondent Tanzim Anwar on Saturday in the capital.

She added “ultimately it is up to (political) parties themselves to decide” if they would participate in the elections and “again we are not commenting whether it (requires to be) participatory”.