Moldova to resume taking Bangladeshi manpower

Prothom Alo English Desk
Moldova has decided to resume recruiting Manpower from Bangladesh after more than a decade, reports BSS.

"After long negotiations with different stakeholders in Moldova, finally they are agreed to take Bangladeshi labour," foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told media in a message today.

In the first batch, 28 Bangladeshi were issued Moldovian visa those will work in an Aluminum window making factory.

Forty more Bangladeshi workers are in pipeline to get visa from Moldovan authorities, Momen added.

