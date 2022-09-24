Moldova to resume taking Bangladeshi manpower

<p>Moldova has decided to resume recruiting Manpower from Bangladesh after more than a decade, reports BSS.</p><p>"After long negotiations with different stakeholders in Moldova, finally they are agreed to take Bangladeshi labour," foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told media in a message today.</p>.<p>In the first batch, 28 Bangladeshi were issued Moldovian visa those will work in an Aluminum window making factory.</p><p>Forty more Bangladeshi workers are in pipeline to get visa from Moldovan authorities, Momen added.</p>