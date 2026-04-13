Pranay Verma meets Speaker, emphasizes strengthening relations

Pranay Verma, the outgoing Indian High Commissioner, has met with Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, the Speaker of the National Parliament.

During the meeting, an emphasis was given on positive and constructive discussions to enhance India-Bangladesh relations, economic cooperation, and people-to-people connectivity.

This meeting between the two took place today, Monday, in the Speaker's office at the National Parliament.

Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad stated that a strong bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and India was established during the great Liberation War of 1971. The Indian government provided comprehensive support to Bangladesh in the Liberation War.