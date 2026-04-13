Pranay Verma meets Speaker, emphasizes strengthening relations
Pranay Verma, the outgoing Indian High Commissioner, has met with Hafiz Uddin Ahmad, the Speaker of the National Parliament.
During the meeting, an emphasis was given on positive and constructive discussions to enhance India-Bangladesh relations, economic cooperation, and people-to-people connectivity.
This meeting between the two took place today, Monday, in the Speaker's office at the National Parliament.
Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad stated that a strong bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and India was established during the great Liberation War of 1971. The Indian government provided comprehensive support to Bangladesh in the Liberation War.
He mentioned that India is Bangladesh's closest neighbouring country. India's support for nominating Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman as the President of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly reflects a cooperative and generous attitude towards its neighbour.
Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmad also mentioned that the current Parliament is highly vibrant, with the opposition party playing an active role.
He emphasised identifying areas of cooperation to strengthen parliamentary relations and taking necessary steps.
High Commissioner Pranay Verma stated that the Parliamentary Friendship Group can play a significant role in bridging Bangladesh and India.
Diplomatic relations will progress further through the exchange of bilateral visits by parliamentary delegations.
The outgoing High Commissioner congratulated Hafiz Uddin Ahmad on being elected as Speaker and presented a constitution and a commemorative gift on behalf of the Indian government.
Senior officials from the Indian High Commission, the Secretary of the Parliament Secretariat, and other senior relevant officials were present at the event.