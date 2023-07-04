No dialogue with BNP on caretaker govt: Info minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud firmly rejected the idea of engaging in dialogue with the BNP regarding their demand for holding the upcoming national election under a neutral caretaker government, UNB reports.

“There is no question of holding any dialogue with them (BNP) on this issue,” he told reporters after unveiling a book titled ‘Bangladesh at a glance” at the Secretariat.

“We believe that the BNP wants to create chaos and destabilise the country. As BNP’s only aim of the movement is to establish a caretaker government there is no need to hold any dialogue with them,” he said.