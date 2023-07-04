No dialogue with BNP on caretaker govt: Info minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud firmly rejected the idea of engaging in dialogue with the BNP regarding their demand for holding the upcoming national election under a neutral caretaker government, UNB reports.
“There is no question of holding any dialogue with them (BNP) on this issue,” he told reporters after unveiling a book titled ‘Bangladesh at a glance” at the Secretariat.
“We believe that the BNP wants to create chaos and destabilise the country. As BNP’s only aim of the movement is to establish a caretaker government there is no need to hold any dialogue with them,” he said.
According to Minister Hasan Mahmud, there is no constitutional requirement to establish an election-time government, and therefore, the current government will be responsible for supervising the elections.
The decision regarding the size of the election-time government will be made by the Prime Minister.
Regarding BNP senior leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi’s allegation that law enforcers are being used to serve the interests of the ruling party, Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary, said “The law enforcers are doing a good job and that’s why they managed to curb militancy. The law and order situation of the country is also good. Besides, they also have taken steps against the arson attackers.”
He also rejected Rizvi’s claim that that the law enforcers are being used to secure ruling party’s interests.
In response to inquiries about Reza Kibria and Nurul Haque Nur, Minister Hasan Mahmud stated that they have contributed some comedic elements to the political landscape.
“They don’t have a public support, and they’re just busy on television and mudslinging among themselves. They have nothing to do with the people. These are the reasons why their party is broken,” he added.
Asked about Reza Kibria’s statement that Nur’s has been offered money to be any ally of Awami League to come to the election, Hasan Mahmud said, “Reza Kibria has said many things and Nur has also said many things about Reza Kibria Such allegations against Nur have been made by many people on various occasions. Nur has no contact with our party,” said the minister.