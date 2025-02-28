National Moon Sighting Committee’s meeting Saturday
A meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee will be held Saturday, aiming to review the moon sighting which will mark the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.
The meeting will be held at the conference room of the Islamic Foundation’s Baitul Mukarram office in the capital around 6:00 pm.
Religious affairs adviser AFM Khalid Hossen will preside over the meeting.
If the moon of the holy month of Ramadan is sighted anywhere in the sky of Bangladesh, the people concerned have been requested to inform through 02-223381725, 02-41050912,02-41050916 and 02-41050917 numbers.
They also can inform through fax numbers - 02-223383397 and 02-9555951.